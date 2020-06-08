1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state leaders give COVID-19 update Houston holds 6-hour public viewing for George Floyd
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Louisiana deadline extended for students’ pandemic meal aid

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lakeside mother offers home cooked meals for kids out of school during home quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Low-income families in Louisiana have another week to apply for a program to provide healthy meals for children who lost access to school meals during the coronavirus pandemic, the state education department said Monday.

Monday had been the original deadline to apply for the federally funded Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program. But the department extended the time to apply until June 15.

The federal program is for families of children in prekindergarten through 12th grade who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school. Louisiana schools have been closed since March 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss