Louisiana Department of Health verifies one additional hurricane-related death

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday verified one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 15.

A 49-year-old man in Rapides Parish died from blunt force trauma while cutting down a tree, LDH reports.

Below are details on the 15 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

Cleaning up your home after a storm can be a big job, and can put you at greater risk of injury. Wear the right safety gear, including hard hats, goggles, respirator masks with higher protection levels, heavy work gloves, waterproof boots with steel toe and insole (not just steel shank), earplugs or protective headphones if working with noisy equipment, and at least two fire extinguishers each with a UL rating of at least 10A, LDH announced.

If sewage cleanup is involved, wear rubber boots and gloves and safety goggles.Be sure to take care of yourself:

Rest when you need to.

Decide which cleanup tasks are most important and focus on those first. That way, you’re less likely to be overwhelmed.

Get help lifting heavy or bulky objects. If you lift too much on your own, you could hurt yourself.

Try to work with other people, so you aren’t alone.

Anyone involved in storm cleanup should have had a booster dose of tetanus-diphtheria vaccine within the past 10 years, LDH said.