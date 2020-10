Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verified two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta.

An 86-year-old male in St. Martin Parish died after refueling a hot generator located in a shed, which then caught fire, LDH said.

A 70-year-old female in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta.

The coroner’s officer determined both deaths to be storm-related, LDH said.