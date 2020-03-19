1  of  2
Louisiana Department of Revenue extends state sales tax deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus outbreak is giving Louisiana business owners extra time to file returns due this month for sales and excise taxes.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has extended the deadline to May 20, 2020, for applicable returns and payments that were due Friday, March 20.

LDR will waive penalties and interest for applicable returns and payments received by the extended May 20 deadline.

