LDR: Louisiana state income tax returns and payments due July 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the deadline to submit 2019 Louisiana state income tax returns and payments is Wednesday, July 15.

The original deadline was extended April and May due dates for state individual, corporation, fiduciary, and partnership income taxes due to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Income Tax Type Tax Return Due Date Extended Due Date Partnership IT-565 – 2019 Partnership Return of Income

R-6922 – 2019 Composite Partnership Tax Return

April 15, 2020

May 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Individual IT-540 – 2019 LA Resident Income Tax Return

IT-540B – 2019 LA Nonresident and Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return



R-1035 – LA Consumer Use Tax Return

May 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 Fiduciary IT-541 – 2019 Fiduciary Income Tax Return May 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 Corporation CIFT-620 – 2019 Corporation Income and 2020 Franchise Tax May 15, 2020 July 15, 2020

LDR says they will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 15 deadline. Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension here.

Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the July 15 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

The state deadline coincides with the federal income tax deadline, which was also extended due to the pandemic.

For more information, read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-013: Income and Franchise Tax Filing and Payment Deadlines, Additional Extensions to File Only, and Interest and Penalty Relief.

