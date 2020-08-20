Louisiana deputy faces theft charges, allegedly used company fuel card for personal use

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish Sheriff Deputy is in jail after he was arrested for allegedly using a company gas card for personal use.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, it was determined that Deputy Christopher Wayne Spencer of Opelousas improperly used the fuel card on a non-department vehicle a total of 13 times at a local fuel station.

Last week, Guidroz said, Spencer was attempting to fuel up his personal vehicle using a flagged card and the transaction was denied.

He said deputies were dispatched to the fueling station to determine who was attempting to use the card.

Spencer then admitted to detectives that he acquired the fuel card while he was on duty at the St. Landry Parish Jail and placed it in his pocket, and at the end of his shift stored the fuel card in his personal vehicle, Guidroz said.

He was arrested and charged with 13 counts of theft of an unauthorized use of an access card and attempted unauthorized use of an access card, Guidroz said.

“This was very troubling to me that one of my own would steal from the taxpayers and my office. I am the steward of your taxes and if it takes me arresting one of my own for theft, I will. Checks and balances are conducted by my supervisors who noticed the transactions did not coincide with our department units and mileage. The card was then flagged and the investigation was opened.”