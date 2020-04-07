Louisiana digital driver’s license app now free on Android and iOS

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE) – Louisiana is making it easier for residents to renew their driver’s licenses and I.D.’s after state-wide closures of Motor Vehicle offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LA Wallet, the first state-implemented digital driver’s license and ID, is now free of charge on Apple and Android devices.

If you already have LA Wallet, you will need to update the app to the newest version.

Louisiana is the first state in the US to offer renewal of driver’s licenses and IDs through LA Wallet.

“We are very excited for Louisiana residents to have another option to renew their driver licenses and identification cards,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

An instructional video on using LA Wallet’s new functionality, and other help information such as password resets, can be found by visiting LAWallet.com.

LATEST ARTICLES: