Louisiana DOTD announces statewide cleanup in high traffic areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana DOTD has announced a statewide cleanup effort in high-traffic areas as part of an effort to beautify the state’s roadways.

DOTD says that over the next two weeks maintenance crews will pick up litter, clean up debris, trim overhanging trees, and remove overgrown vegetation in a safe environment.

According to the news release, crews are able to work efficiently along these busy routes due to the reduced traffic from the stay at home order put in place by Gov. Edwards.

DOTD would like to remind drivers to please help keep Louisiana beautiful and save taxpayer dollars by not littering. According to DOTD, in the 2018/2019 fiscal year, this Department spent approximately $9.5 million on picking up over 50,000 cubic yards of litter across the state.

