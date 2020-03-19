Louisiana DOTD Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana DOTD Secretary has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Wilson says he’s feeling better and working not to spread the coronavirus to anyone else.

Hoping our citizens take COVID-19 seriously. I am feeling better, and working to not spread it to other people, especially vulnerable. I encourage people to be compliant to guidance wash your hands and practice social distancing. https://t.co/tr4CCZIS5e — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) March 19, 2020

Wilson, who has been DOTD Secretary since 2016, says he hopes everyone is taking the threat of coronavirus serious, and do what they can to stop the spread.

Wilson told The Advocate that he’s not been in contact with Gov. John Bel Edwards in eight days and is self quarantined at his home.

