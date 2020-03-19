1  of  2
Louisiana DOTD Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana DOTD Secretary has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Wilson says he’s feeling better and working not to spread the coronavirus to anyone else.

Wilson, who has been DOTD Secretary since 2016, says he hopes everyone is taking the threat of coronavirus serious, and do what they can to stop the spread.

Wilson told The Advocate that he’s not been in contact with Gov. John Bel Edwards in eight days and is self quarantined at his home.

