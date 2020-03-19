Louisiana employers get deferral on paying unemployment taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employers in Louisiana won’t have to pay unemployment taxes for the first quarter of the year until the end of June, but the deadline for filing is still April 30.

“With the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease), Louisiana businesses are dealing with unprecedented challenges,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie. “Our goal in deferring payment of quarterly unemployment taxes is to do what we can to help these businesses through this difficult time.”

Businesses pay for the cost of unemployment insurance through their federal payroll tax contributions. The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Thursday that Louisiana employers will get a temporary deferral from paying their first quarter 2020 unemployment taxes.

LWC says employers will still be required to file their first-quarter 2020 wage and tax reports with the agency by April 30, 2020, but payment of the associated taxes will be deferred until June 30, 2020.

Louisiana employers can begin filing their quarterly wage and tax reports on April 1 through the LWC’s web-based system at the agency’s website, www.laworks.net.

The deadline for filing the reports is April 30. No penalty or interest will be assessed for payments received by June 30.

