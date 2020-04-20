Louisiana feeling effects of negative oil trading due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Oil prices tanked on Wall Street Monday and Louisiana is already feeling it.

U.S. crude oil prices dropped to negative levels for the first time in history. May delivery sank to a new low of minus 37 dollars, hitting Louisiana in the process as there is more supply than demand.

Gifford Biggs, President of Louisiana Oil and Gas Association said refineries have stockpiles of gasoline they haven’t been able to work through and there’s no place to put more. He said layoffs are already happening and there could be more as companies could go bankrupt and close.

“Where people are gonna be feeling these low oil prices is in their communities when their friends and their families and their neighbors are being laid off. When the dollars that go to the state of Louisiana that help pay for education and go to health care, that those dollars aren’t there anymore,” said Biggs.

“I guess there are people that won’t mind paying less for gas, but for a state like Louisiana, that trade off is not a good one,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Governor Edwards said he looks forward to the day oil will command the price it deserves.

Briggs added, “If we can get our economy moving again. If we can get back to work and back to our lives and start moving forward, demand for oil is gonna come back up and we’re gonna bring prices along with it.”

Briggs explained the plan now is to work with Louisiana lawmakers to make sure life support measures for the oil and gas industry can be put in place.

