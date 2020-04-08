Louisiana fishermen ask public to buy local seafood amid COVID-19 pandemic

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) As seafood markets and restaurants close, many Louisiana fishermen are wondering how they’re going to sell their catches.

“Most of the seafood products in Louisiana are sold to restaurants, and so with the decreased demand there, the only way to support Louisiana seafood is purchasing it directly,” Assistant Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Patrick Banks said.

He says because restaurants and seafood markets are closing, fish markets are drying up as well.

“Our restaurants are almost shut down. They’re only allowing take-out orders so the market for our seafood products in Louisiana is greatly reduced,” Banks added.

That means trouble for Louisiana’s $2 billon seafood industry.

“Seafood in Louisiana is millions of dollars of total economic activity in the state, so it’s going to be different in Louisiana if we see a lot of our seafood community go away,” Banks said.

“It won’t just hurt our state from an economic standpoint, but I think part of our identity will be lost as well. That’s the sad thing.”

Port Director for Twin Parish Port District Wendell Verret says luckily, the public can help.

“In the situation we’re in now, it’s coming in handy to be able to help fisherman that are having problems selling their catch through the usual channels like restaurants,” Verret said.

He says seafood can be purchased directly from the fishermen who catch it at delcambredirectseafood.com.

“The boats come in. They call us. We post their message on the website, where they are, what they’re selling, and how the customer can get in contact with them directly,” Verret said.

Consumers can also get seafood shipped directly to their homes at louisianadirectseafoodshop.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.