Louisiana gets F for social distancing on latest Unacast scorecard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Social distancing continues to be a challenge for people in the Pelican State, according to Unacast, Inc.

The Norway-based location data and analytics firm launched a Social Distancing Scorecard in late March for every state and county in the United States, based on cell phone GPS data that shows how much people are moving around and where, as well as how often they are encountering other people in close proximity.

Louisiana had a C at the end of March. Now, it’s one of 21 states to receive a failing grade, with 29 of the state’s 64 parishes earning an F. Only one parish scored better than a C, with Orleans earning a C+.

The data showed people in the state have cut down on distance traveled by less than 25 percent and cut non-essential visits back by less than 55 percent. It also showed people in Louisiana are cutting back on encounters with others by less than 40 percent compared to the national baseline.

In addition to a statewide score, Unacast’s interactive map for Louisiana shows scores for each parish. Caddo, Bossier, and Webster Parish each received an F. Bienville, Claiborne, and DeSoto Parish scored the highest in NWLA, with each earning a C.

Bienville Parish – C

Bossier Parish – F

Caddo Parish – F

Claiborne Parish – C

De Soto Parish – C

Natchitoches Parish – D-

Red River Parish – D+

Sabine Parish – D

Webster Parish – F

Here’s a look at Unacast’s scoring methodology:

As of Thursday, May 7, there were 30,652 cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards talks about social distancing guidelines in this video: