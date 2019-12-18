Louisiana governor creates panel to promote 2020 US Census

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La. Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, Edwards announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)- Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he has set up a “complete count committee.”

The committee aims to raise awareness of next year’s census and encourage people to respond to the questionnaires. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

The numbers could be critical to Louisiana’s continued receipt of billions in federal money spent on health care, education and social services.

