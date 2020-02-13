1  of  2
Louisiana governor plans nearly $1M in raises for appointees

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to dole out nearly $1 million in pay raises to his staff, Cabinet secretaries and other high-level political appointees across state government.

In response to a request from The Associated Press, the Edwards administration provided the names of more than 150 top-level political appointees who have already received or are in line to receive salary hikes.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told lawmakers the employees hadn’t received pay raises over the governor’s first term. He says most of the raises are 4%. 

