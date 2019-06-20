Louisiana Governor signs seafood labeling bill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your favorite restaurant in Louisiana will now have to say where its imported shrimp or crawfish comes from.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a bill into law that requires restaurants to post information about imported crawfish or shrimp on menus or signs at their main entrances.

The measure sailed through the Legislature with unanimous support and strong backing from Louisiana’s seafood industry, which has criticized foreign imports.

http://www.legis.la.gov/legis/BillInfo.aspx?s=19RS&b=HB335&sbi=y

