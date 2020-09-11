Louisiana governor to detail easing of restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give details Friday on how he will ease statewide business restrictions imposed in July to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Edwards will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that the state would move from “Phase Two” restrictions imposed in July, and which expire Friday, to a new “Phase Three.” He said a statewide mask mandate will remain in place but otherwise withheld details, including whether the change will mean bars can reopen for in-person service, rather than just takeout or delivery.

State regulations set to expire Friday limit restaurants to 50% capacity for in-person dining, restrict bars to takeout and delivery only and place occupancy limits on gyms, salons and other businesses deemed nonessential. Indoor gatherings above 50 people are banned.

Whatever Edwards announces won’t apply to New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell has maintained local restrictions that surpass the state’s, including a ban on takeout drinks at bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.