Louisiana governor’s budget plan will include rejected $103M

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, left; House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, center; and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, speak ahead of a meeting of Louisiana’s income forecasting panel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will propose a budget to lawmakers later this week that is a wish list of sorts.

Friday’s proposal will be based on income projections that aren’t included in Louisiana’s official revenue forecast because Republican legislative leaders wouldn’t adopt them.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he will submit a 2020-21 spending plan that anticipates another $103 million will eventually be added to next year’s revenue forecast. He’ll use that money to help pay for a teacher pay hike and other education financing increases he wants.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez are the Legislature’s new Republican leaders. They refused last week to support the income forecasts.

