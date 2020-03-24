Coronavirus cases rise to over 1,300 in La., 46 deaths now reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,388 in Louisiana, according to the state’s department of health. 12 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 46. No new deaths have been reported in Northwest Louisiana, but Caddo is now reporting 40 cases, 12 in Bossier Parish.

The new numbers reflect an increase of 216 cases statewide, with more than 8,603 tests having been completed by state and commercial laboratories combined.

The updated numbers come within hours of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Louisiana as the number of cases of COVID-19 grows and the state’s efforts to combat the spread of illness intensifies.

The declaration allows the federal government to provide additional support for state and local agencies in dealing with this growing public health threat.

Gov. Edwards previously issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, which he has since updated several times to expand measures, including speeding up lab testing and waiving some education requirements.

