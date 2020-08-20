Louisiana hospitality business owners negatively impacted by the pandemic

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) According to a recent report, thousands of hotels and hospitality businesses are falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, there have been plenty of sleepless nights for Eric Gassiott and his wife who own the Country Charm Bed & Breakfast in Breaux Bridge.

“You have the space and you have the ability to do social distancing by hanging out on the four acres of the property,” Gassiott said.

For the Gassiott’s, they have a business they invested their heart and soul in.

“We were looking forward to our best months with April being festival season and May the Crawfish Festival. We lost out on all that,” Gassiott noted.

Gassiott says there are benefits for customers who stay at smaller venues.

For one, he says owners of smaller venues are most likely the ones personally taking care of the upkeep.

“We’re detailed oriented at regular times keeping everything cleaned. Now we’re just a little bit more with wiping down everything.”

The President and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association Chris Rogers says with record low travel demand, thousands of hotels can’t afford to pay their commercial mortgages and are facing foreclosure.

If hotels are affected to the point of devastation, then imagine the impact for a small hospitality business owner.

“One-third of our visitors were from France. We missed out on that: Spain and Scandinavian. A lot of people. We’re just lucky to have all the Louisiana people that we get right now,” Gassiott added.