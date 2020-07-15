Louisiana income tax filing deadline pushed back to Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s revenue department is giving people an extra two days to file their state income taxes after a computer problem made it difficult or impossible for some tax filings.

State income taxes had been due Wednesday under an extension granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the deadline was pushed back to Friday.

Other taxes affected by this extension include alcoholic beverage, withholding and motor fuels importer taxes.

The Department of Revenue says a network connectivity problem had slowed down or made inaccessible several of its websites, including an income tax filing application and the business tax portal.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.