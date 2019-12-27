Louisiana inmate sets self afire, dies

ANGOLA, La. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate in Louisiana’s maximum-security prison set himself on fire in the Louisiana State Penitentiary and died in a hospital.

He’s identified as 62-year-old Joel Baker. A state corrections news release Thursday said Baker was serving life on three counts of aggravated rape and lesser sentences on other sex convictions in 1989 in Franklin Parish.

Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says Baker was found in critical condition Sunday morning and died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital. He says all evidence indicates suicide.

