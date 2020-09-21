Louisiana lawmakers considering special session to discuss unemployment, Hurricane Laura relief

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With a petition this weekend, Louisiana lawmakers are working to gather support to call what would be the second special session of the year.

When the legislature closed the year’s first special session in June, the idea was that another would be convened this fall to decide how to allocate a second federal stimulus. The future of that second stimulus is still unclear.

This session will tackle how the state will replenish the unemployment trust fund without tax hikes and Hurricane Laura relief.

This session would start on September 28 and last approximately 30 days.

A simple majority in each chamber is required to call a special session. As of this publishing of the article, no special session has been announced.

