Louisiana lawmakers disapprove halting Keystone XL pipeline

Louisiana, (KLFY)-Just hours into his new role as the 46th president of the United States, President Joe Biden wasted no time getting to work.

He signed off on executive orders including revoking the permit digned by former president Donald Trump to continue building the Canadian Keystone Pipeline.

“I’m going to combat climate change in a way that we haven’t done so far”, says President Biden.

However, Louisiana lawmakers do not agree with the presidents decision.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and congressman Clay Higgens were very vocal about their disagreement with the president.



Senator Cassidy referring to his decision as “killing a project in which

thousands are employed” and the congressman says President Biden’s decision will “further injure the economy”.



Mike Moncla, Interim Director of the Louisiana oil and gas industry says the keystone pipeline does not bring harm to the Louisiana oil and gas industry.

“It doesn’t affect Louisiana because it’s not where we are geographically but it could help us on the price of oils.”

Moncla says although it doesn’t harm Louisiana’s gas and oil industry, cancelling the pipeline will cause thousands of workers to lose their jobs.