Louisiana lawmakers react to new developments in impeachment inquiry against Trump

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) – Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to new developments in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Today the White House released a partial transcript of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s President after a complaint was filed by a whistleblower.

According to the transcript, Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter over dealings with Ukraine’s private gas company.

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by either Vice President Biden or his son.

The transcript of the call shows the President asked Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr on a potential investigation.

While some lawmakers feel this may be a witch hunt, others say it is a critical matter.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen this drumbeat towards impeachment from her conference since the day Donald Trump got elected.”

“I think it’s scary, I think all American people should be concerned. Not just democrats, but republicans and independents alike. This was a president that has gone rogue and it’s time for the entire nation to reign in his abuse of power.”

Trump says he supports full transparency of the whistleblower’s complaint.