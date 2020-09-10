Louisiana lawmakers ready to reopen state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Representative Danny McCormick is not pleased with the progess Governor John Bel Edwards has made in re-opening the state.

Edwards is expected to announce Thursday whether the state will enter Phase 3, after remaining in Phase 2 since June 5.

McCormick, a Republican who represents District 1 in Northwest Louisiana, says entering into phases month-by-month is bringing down the state’s economy. He says he believes people should be able to make their own decisions.

“We have to live our life. You know every time I get in my truck and drive to town there’s a calculated risk I have to take off maybe getting harmed. And we need to leave those decisions up to the people. First thirty days it was a lot of unknowns since then it’s my opinion that we have destroyed the likes and liberty and freedom that the people of this country have worked for, for years.”

Representative McCormick says there is a petition circulating around the legislature that would lift the state of emergency if the state does not enter Phase 3 on Friday. He says the petition already has about 40 signatures and only needs 53 to take effect.

