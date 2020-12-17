Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a staff member.

Nungesser was running a slight fever Tuesday night and decided to get tested Wednesday. Officials say he has mild symptoms and is now resting at home.

Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Twitter Wednesday, wishing Nungesser well and a speedy recovery.

Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020

The people who were in contact with Lt. Governor on Monday have been notified and they are now quarantining.