Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a staff member.
Nungesser was running a slight fever Tuesday night and decided to get tested Wednesday. Officials say he has mild symptoms and is now resting at home.
Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Twitter Wednesday, wishing Nungesser well and a speedy recovery.
The people who were in contact with Lt. Governor on Monday have been notified and they are now quarantining.
