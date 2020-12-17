The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana

by: Chris Welty

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a staff member.

Nungesser was running a slight fever Tuesday night and decided to get tested Wednesday. Officials say he has mild symptoms and is now resting at home.

Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Twitter Wednesday, wishing Nungesser well and a speedy recovery.

The people who were in contact with Lt. Governor on Monday have been notified and they are now quarantining.

