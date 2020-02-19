Louisiana man accused in beating death of mentally disabled son

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of beating to death his adult son, who police say was mentally handicapped.

News outlets report 77-year-old Ellsworth Hull was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder.

Baton Rouge police say Hull struck his 40-year-old son Derrick Christophe with a wooden mop handle and may have hit the younger man’s head with a broken metal broom handle.

Christophe was found dead in the home Friday. The father turned himself in to police Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued. An autopsy found the son died of internal bleeding from blunt force injuries.

