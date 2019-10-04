Louisiana man convicted of killing 4-week-old daughter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man with a previous domestic abuse conviction has pleaded guilty to killing his newborn daughter.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports 29-year-old Arsenio Chambliss received a 30-year sentence on Thursday on a reduced count of manslaughter. Before the plea agreement, Chambliss faced a life sentence on a second-degree murder charge.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined the 4-week-old baby girl died from blunt force injuries to her head in 2017. The coroner’s office also found the child had suffered fractured ribs sometime during her four weeks of life. New Orleans Police say the baby had likely been dead for hours by the time officers were called.

Prosecutors say Chambliss has also previously been convicted of breaking into a girlfriend’s house and choking her.

