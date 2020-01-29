Louisiana medical marijuana grower releasing CBD products

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Marijuana plants growing under special grow lights, at GB Sciences Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La. Today was the first day the marijuana, which was grown for medical purposes, was processed and shipped to patients in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s second medical marijuana grower hasn’t started selling therapeutic cannabis yet, but the company is offering an over-the-counter CBD product at the state’s marijuana dispensaries.

Ilera Holistic Healthcare is the company partnered with Southern University to grow medical marijuana. Ilera said it will sell CBD products at each marijuana pharmacy in Louisiana except for the one in Monroe.

The hemp-derived CBD comes in a liquid tincture form, a bottle containing a dropper to use. Southern and Ilera officials are hosting a Thursday event to tout the new products at H&W Drug Store, the medical marijuana pharmacy in the New Orleans area.

Ilera CEO Chanda Macias wouldn’t give a timetable for when the company will start selling medical marijuana in Louisiana.

