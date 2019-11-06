Louisiana men accused of killing missing man during car sale

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: A view of “Handcuffs” by Ai Weiwei at the UNITAS 2nd annual gala against human trafficking at Capitale on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says a man who disappeared while meeting two men interested in buying his car was shot in the head during a test drive of the vehicle.

Sheriff Lopinto is discussing the investigation into a homicide that began as a missing persons case. Two arrests were made in reference earlier today in Baton Rouge. Posted by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 4, 2019

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde told news outlets Tuesday that 22-year-old Herman Raney and 20-year-old La’Shon Brown dumped the man’s body in a vacant lot and tried to cover it with plants.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 41-year-old David Peraza Mancia.

Rivarde says the suspects face first-degree murder and simple kidnapping charges.

The two were arrested Monday after detectives tracked Mancia’s car to a Baton Route apartment.

The sheriff’s office said a detective fired his gun while chasing Raney.

Nobody was injured.

Sheriff’s officials said Baton Rouge police are investigating the officer’s use of force.