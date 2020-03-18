Louisiana officials seek waivers from some key education provisions for 2019-20 school year

BATON ROUGE, La. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday, asking the Department of Education to waive many testing and attendance requirements for students for the remainder of the school year due to classes being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Closing schools in an effort to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 has created the need to suspend certain laws. This week, Senator Cleo Fields, chair of the Senate Education Committee, Representative Ray Garofalo, chair of the House of Education Committee, Sandy Halloway, president of BESE, and Beth Scioneaux, interim superintendent, requested executive action to ensure that the necessary laws were suspended,” Gov. Edwards wrote in the letter.

The governor says he plans to issue a proclamation in the coming days to address these issues, some of which will only go into effect if the United States Department of Education grants a waiver.

In the letter, Edwards addresses issues such as attendance requirements, LEAP testing, school accountability, teacher evaluations and credentialing, teacher work days, and charter school applications and enrollment.

Click here to read exactly what Gov. Edwards is proposing.

KLFY contacted the Governor’s press office and spoke to Shauna Sanford who gave the following response.

“While at this time it’s planned for K-12 students to return to school on April 13, because the long-term impacts of the coronavirus are unknown, Gov. Edwards, BESE, DOE, the legislature and teacher unions are working collaboratively to address the potential impacts for students and teachers when it comes to testing, accountability, school attendance and other important areas.” Shauna Sanford

The state plans to submit the waiver request in the coming days.