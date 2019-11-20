Louisiana OMV offices to remain closed Wednesday following ransomware attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle offices will remain closed Wednesday as the state works to recover and restore systems following an attempted ransomware attack Monday.

The offices were expected to reopen at noon Wednesday, but according to a statement released just after noon on Wednesday by the OMV,

Due to continued efforts to restore network and online services, statewide OMV locations will remain closed Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service. As electronic services are restored and tested for full operational capabilities, the OMV says office openings will be evaluated and announced to the public. Nov. 20 statement from Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

Many Louisiana state websites and online government services were taken down Monday after the attempted ransomware attack.

Some online services and email started to come back online Monday afternoon, though state officials said full-service restoration may take several days.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said the Office of Technology Services identified a “cybersecurity threat” that affected some of its computer servers. The technology services office took all its servers offline as a precaution.

The governor didn’t identify who was responsible for the attempted cyberattack, but he says state police and federal agencies are investigating.

Officials say nearly every state agency was affected in the shutdown.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.