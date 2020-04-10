Louisiana OMV to re-open reinstatement phone lines Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is reopening its Reinstatement Call Center on Monday, April 13 to assist motorists in reinstating their licenses and registrations.

The center has been closed since March 19 as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order. In his emergency proclamations, Edwards extended the expiration of several OMV-issued credentials. While the OMV has continued to help people with essential needs, reinstatements were halted.

RELATED: Louisiana digital driver’s license app now free on Android and iOS

According to a statement released Thursday by the OMV, the call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and manned by 50 OMV employees statewide.

“The call center agents utilize the agencies existing call center software which allows them to field customer’s calls remotely,” stated the release. “OMV has always provided telephone assistance but with this announcement, will be fully staffing a call center for the first time.”

The agency has been testing its system since April 7.

Anyone needing assistance from OMV for any reinstatement needs can call (225) 925-6146 and select Option 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.