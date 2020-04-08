Louisiana police, fire department offering birthday drive-by celebration during ‘stay at home’ order

1  of  2
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police in Broussard are working hard to brighten kids’ birthdays during the COVID-19 stay at home order.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Broussard police announced a new program offering to send a police unit and a firetruck past the home of a kid celebrating a birthday.

“Some children may not understand why they cannot go to school, to their favorite entertainment venue, or celebrate birthdays with friends. for those of you hoping to make your child’s day special, we would like to assist.”

Police ask parents planning a birthday drive by to call 337-837-9867, Ext. 4.

