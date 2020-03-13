Louisiana presumptive positive COVID-19 cases jumps to 33

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The total number of presumptive positive cases in Louisiana increased to 33, according to the latest report from the Office of Public Health.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, will hold a joint news conference at 3 p.m. CT. Twenty-three of the 33 cases of COVID-19 are in Orleans Parish.
More information on the current cases of COVID-19 may be found on the state Department of Health’s website.
