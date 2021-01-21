Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson to serve as Assistant Whip for House Republicans in 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, January 21, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will be part of the team responsible for rounding up votes within the Republican party on major issues in the House in the upcoming Congressional session.

According to a statement released by his office Thursday, Johnson has been appointed by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) to serve as an Assistant Whip for House Republicans in the 117th Congress.

“It has never been more important for House Republicans to defend the freedoms of the American people and stand for what is right, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead this charge. As Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, and now as an Assistant Whip, I look forward to implementing the House Republican agenda and communicating that agenda to the American people. I want to thank my good friend, Whip Scalise, for this new position,” said Johnson, who was also elected Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference in November.

Whips are party officials whose job is to ensure members of their party vote according to their platform and official policy.

“I’m excited to welcome Mike to the Whip Team for the 117th Congress as an Assistant Whip. Mike is a deeply principled conservative who knows our conference inside and out. After a term serving as the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Mike brings a strong network and extensive experience with conservative legislation to the Whip Team. I’m also particularly excited to welcome a fellow Louisianan to our team! Mike will be a great partner as we fight for our state and push back upon Democrats’ far-left agenda,” Scalise said in the statement.