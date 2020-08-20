Louisiana reports 1,034 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Louisiana reported 1,034 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 140,821 and total deaths to 4,496.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 14,060 tests reported to the state since Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,719,034. The daily positivity rate from the most recent round of tests reported is 7.35%. The state’s overall positivity rate now stands at 8.19%.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the LDH says the new case increase may not match the difference between daily total case counts. This was the case on Thursday, with 116 more cases than the difference between the current and previous day’s totals.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between August 13 and August 20, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 18-29 represent 20% of these cases. People aged 18 and under represent the second-highest percentage (15%).

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his Tuesday briefing that the state is seeing “modest and sustained” improvement in key COVID-19 indicators, but that the case growth rate shows the state still has work to do in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He noted that Louisiana remains fifth in the nation per capita by that measure.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday, the state’s data showed 1,087 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 178 on ventilators.

Data on hospitalizations by region was not updated by midday Thursday. The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 as of Wednesday was reported to be 238 for a second day, with 17 on ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,912 and there are now 531 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 87 new cases reported in NWLA on Thursday, 48 were in Caddo Parish and 9 were in Bossier. Bossier also reported a new death, bringing the total in that parish to 86.

De Soto Parish added 12 new cases and one new death. Webster added nine one new death. Natchitoches added four new cases and one death. Claiborne reported three new cases and Red River added two. Sabine did not report any new cases, but added a thirteenth death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,060 case(s) | 304 death(s) | 621 state tests | 117,508 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,508 case(s) | 86 death(s) | 275 state tests | 46,839 commercial tests

De Soto – 799 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 88 state tests | 10,620 commercial tests

Webster – 969 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 189 state tests | 15,863 commercial tests

Claiborne – 311 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 147 state tests | 5,213 commercial tests

Bienville – 401 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 301 state tests | 6,296 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 857 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 492 state tests | 10,936 commercial tests

Sabine – 706 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,528 commercial tests

Red River – 299 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 425 state tests | 2,993 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 790 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

