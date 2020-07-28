Louisiana reports 1,125 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths

Louisiana added another 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 111,038 and total deaths to 3,700.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 111,038 and total deaths to 3,700.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 16,282 tests reported to the state health department, which is 10,476 fewer than the number of tests reported on Monday. The positivity rate from these latest tests is 6.91 percent. The LDH did not offer the collection dates for these tests, although most typically fall within the last seven days.

The LDH says 91 percent of the cases reported to the state Tuesday were community spread and 30 percent of them are among people aged 29 and under.

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 1,583 people hospitalized in the state, and 214 of them are on ventilators.

There are now 285 patients hospitalized in Region 7, after reaching an all-time high of 299 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 10,890, with 119 new cases since Monday. 64 of those were in Caddo Parish and 32 were reported in Bossier. Bossier also reported three additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths in the parish to 63 – 16 of them in the past week.

De Soto also reported eight additional cases. Sabine and Natchitoches added six each. Webster has two new cases and Claiborne reported one. Neither Bienville nor Red River reported any new cases.

On Monday afternoon, the Caddo Parish Coroner confirmed six more deaths in the parish, bringing the total to 272. There can be a lag between local deaths reported and the state health department dashboard.

As of midday Tuesday, July 28, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,809 case(s) | 267 death(s) | 614 state tests | 88,604 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,926 case(s) | 63 death(s) | 269 state tests | 35,309 commercial tests

De Soto – 590 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 83 state tests | 7,691 commercial tests

Webster – 772 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 181 state tests | 12,068 commercial tests

Claiborne – 201 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 115 state tests | 3,640 commercial tests

Bienville – 340 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 256 state tests | 4,550 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 608 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 392 state tests | 7,352 commercial tests

Sabine – 475 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 196 state tests | 5,815 commercial tests

Red River – 169 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 237 state tests | 1,806 commercial tests

As of midday Tuesday, there were 17,430 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 630 related deaths.

