Louisiana reports 1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 135,439 and total deaths to 4,279.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second briefing of the week on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 17,371 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,615,980.

The state health department also updated the number of presumed recoveries as of August 10 to 103,512. That is 971 more recoveries than new cases reported over the same period last week, making it the second week in a row that recoveries have outpaced new cases.

Hospitalizations

Updated hospitalization data appeared to be delayed again Thursday and was still showing the 1,320 statewide that was displayed after a delay Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also remained at 211.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,368 and there are now 504 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 163 new cases reported in NWLA Thursday, 80 were in Caddo and 38 were in Bossier. As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 6,851 case(s) | 296 death(s) | 617 state tests | 111,674 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,428 case(s) | 82 death(s) | 272 state tests | 44,634 commercial tests

De Soto – 756 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 87 state tests | 10,152 commercial tests

Webster – 916 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 185 state tests | 14,912 commercial tests

Claiborne – 290 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 137 state tests | 4,861 commercial tests

Bienville – 388 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 286 state tests | 5,887 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 816 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 456 state tests | 10,016 commercial tests

Sabine – 671 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 202 state tests | 7,953 commercial tests

Red River – 252 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 375 state tests | 2,723 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 21,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 745 deaths reported. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

