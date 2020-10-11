Louisiana reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 1,168 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 172,059 and total deaths to 5,462.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,168 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 172,059 and total deaths to 5,462.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 3 and October 10, 2020.

92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 38,781 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,486,340.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 563 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, October 10, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 183, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,844 and there are now 674 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 286 new cases reported since Friday, 116 were in Caddo Parish and 68 were in Bossier. Caddo also added five new deaths, bringing the total to 378. Webster reported 28 new cases and one new death. Natchitoches added 23 new cases. Bienville and Sabine each reported 15 new cases, De Soto 14, and Claiborne seven. Red River Parish did not report any new cases.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,233 case(s) | 378 death(s) | 668 state tests | 164,165 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,602 case(s) | 110 death(s) | 303 state tests | 69,257 commercial tests

De Soto – 958 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,346 commercial tests

Webster – 1,379 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 182 state tests | 23,562 commercial tests

Claiborne – 567 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 247 state tests | 9,380 commercial tests

Bienville – 540 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 364 state tests | 10,141 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,278 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 705 state tests | 17,698 commercial tests

Sabine – 915 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 232 state tests | 12,842 commercial tests

Red River – 372 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 602 state tests | 3,944 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 31,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,050 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

