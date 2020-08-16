Louisiana reports 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths since Friday

Louisiana has added another 1,,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 137,918 and total deaths to 4,384.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has added another 1,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 137,918 and total deaths to 4,384.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 21,075 tests reported to the state since Friday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,658,087. Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between August 9 and August 16, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state Sunday were community spread.

35% of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under.

Hospitalizations

“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital-related data has been delayed,” according to the LDH, which says it will update these data as soon as possible.

As of Friday afternoon, the state’s data showed 1,196 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Friday and there were 189 patients on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 254, with 24 on ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,633 and there are now 515 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 134 new cases reported in NWLA on Sunday, 49 were in Caddo and 19 were in Bossier Parish. Both Caddo and Bossier also reported two more deaths each.

Sabine reported another 17 cases, Red River added 15 and two more deaths. De Soto and Webster reported ten new cases each. Claiborne added seven cases, Bienville five, and Natchitoches two.

De Soto, Webster, Claiborne, and Natchitoches Parish also reported one new death each.

As of midday Sunday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 6,936 case(s) | 299 death(s) | 617 state tests | 114,248 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,464 case(s) | 84 death(s) | 272 state tests | 45,793 commercial tests

De Soto – 775 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 87 state tests | 10,405 commercial tests

Webster – 949 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 186 state tests | 15,225 commercial tests

Claiborne – 299 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 143 state tests | 5,019 commercial tests

Bienville – 395 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 297 state tests | 6,100 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 825 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 473 state tests | 10,376 commercial tests

Sabine – 699 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,354 commercial tests

Red River – 291 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 416 state tests | 2,861 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 21,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 764 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

