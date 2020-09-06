Louisiana reports 1,387 new COVID-19 cases, 58 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 1,387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 152,868 and total deaths to 4,930.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 152,868 and total deaths to 4,930.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 30 and September 5, 2020.

80% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 37% of these cases. 29% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 26,600 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,958,348.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week he expects a decision to be made and announced early this week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

Hospitalizations

LDH data showed 7908 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Saturday, September 3. The number of patients on mechanical ventilators rose to 119 after dipping below 100 Friday for the first time since early July. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 remains relatively flat at 187, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,316 and there are now 586 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 193 new cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 81 were in Caddo Parish and 38 were in Bossier. Caddo also added three more deaths for a total of 331, continuing to average two deaths per day over the previous two weeks. Bossier also added three more deaths since Friday, bringing the total in the parish to 97.

Natchitoches reported 28 new cases, Claiborne 25, and Webster ten. Red River also added eight new cases, Sabine six. De Soto and Bienville did not report any new cases.

As of midday Sunday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,662 case(s) | 331 death(s) | 643 state tests | 131,537 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,814 case(s) | 97 death(s) | 288 state tests | 54,999 commercial tests

De Soto – 825 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,995 commercial tests

Webster – 1,074 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,851 commercial tests

Claiborne – 433 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 205 state tests | 6,818 commercial tests

Bienville – 426 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 319 state tests | 7,462 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 970 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 587 state tests | 12,883 commercial tests

Sabine – 775 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 227 state tests | 10,210 commercial tests

Red River – 337 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 498 state tests | 3,322 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 903 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

