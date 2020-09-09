Louisiana reports 1,511 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 1,511 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 154,955 and total deaths to 4,970.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,511 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 154,955 and total deaths to 4,970.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between Wednesday’s and Tuesday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 1 and September 8, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 39% of these cases. 30% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 31,569 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,999,027.

In the weeks leading up to Hurricane Laura, an average of 15 to 20,000 test results were being reported to the state daily.

The health department also updated the number of presumed recoveries as of Monday of this week to 140,440, reflecting 6,008 new presumed recoveries since last Monday. Compared to 4,984 new cases reported over the same period, presumed recoveries have continued to outpace new cases for the sixth week in a row.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday afternoon that an announcement on whether the state will move into Phase 3 of reopening could come as early as Wednesday, but that he would not rush the decision. The governor was set to meet with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday afternoon, which offers state-specific recommendations every week.

Hospitalizations

LDH data currently shows 782 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, with 123 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 191, with 23 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,539 and there are now 590 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 154 new cases reported in NWLA since Tuesday, 42 were in Caddo Parish and 13 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported one new death.

Claiborne reported 25 new cases. Webster and Natchitoches also reported 24 new cases each after reporting zero cases on Tuesday. Sabine added 14 new cases, De Soto and Bienville added six each.

As of midday Wednesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,729 case(s) | 333 death(s) | 644 state tests | 133,363 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,849 case(s) | 98 death(s) | 290 state tests | 55,612 commercial tests

De Soto – 837 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,083 commercial tests

Webster – 1,104 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 181 state tests | 18,620 commercial tests

Claiborne – 460 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 211 state tests | 7,001 commercial tests

Bienville – 433 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 321 state tests | 7,522 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 997 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 594 state tests | 13,225 commercial tests

Sabine – 792 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,353 commercial tests

Red River – 338 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 499 state tests | 3,341 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 915 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

