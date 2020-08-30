Louisiana reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 1,645 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 147,867 and total deaths to 4,768.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 40,272 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,868,750.

Coronavirus data for Louisiana are updated daily except for Saturdays.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 23 and August 30, 2020.

84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday. the state’s data showed 902 patients hospitalized with coronavirus and had not been updated by midday Sunday. Of those, 143 were on mechanical ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 as of Saturday was 190, with 20 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,716 and there are now 561 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 165 new cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 87 were in Caddo Parish and 19 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported four more deaths from the coronavirus. Claiborne reported 18 new cases, Webster ten, Natchitoches eight, Sabine seven, and De Soto six. Bienville and Red River Red River added five new cases each.

Testing has slowed as the state prepared for and then took a hit from a powerful Hurricane Laura on Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Thursday afternoon briefing that his biggest concern right now is that the state does not have the robust testing needed to know what the state needs to know in order to properly respond to the ongoing pandemic, “so we really need to get back to our testing just as soon as we possibly can.”

As of midday Sunday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,407 case(s) | 318 death(s) | 641 state tests | 125,609 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,693 case(s) | 92 death(s) | 285 state tests | 52,298 commercial tests

De Soto – 816 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 94 state tests | 11,537 commercial tests

Webster – 1,030 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 181 state tests | 16,854 commercial tests

Claiborne – 373 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 164 state tests | 6,326 commercial tests

Bienville – 417 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 313 state tests | 7,055 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 920 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 559 state tests | 11,902 commercial tests

Sabine – 742 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,637 commercial tests

Red River – 318 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 473 state tests | 3,188 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 23,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 857 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

