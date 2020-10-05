Louisiana reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 230 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 168,512 and total deaths to 5,396.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 27 and October 4, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Sunday came from the results of 7,350 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,389,595.

The number of positive tests out of the 7,350 total test results reported to the state Monday makes for a positivity rate of 3.13%

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 547 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, October 4, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 172, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,090 and there are now 662 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 85 new cases reported since Sunday, 34 were in Caddo Parish and 10 were in Bossier. Sabine and Claiborne each reported two new cases. Webster, Natchitoches, and Red River reported one each. There were no new cases reported in De Soto and Bienville.

Caddo Parish also reported three more deaths related to the coronavirus. Webster also added one new death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,884 case(s) | 371 death(s) | 664 state tests | 157,504 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,427 case(s) | 108 death(s) | 304 state tests | 66,319 commercial tests

De Soto – 922 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 13,923 commercial tests

Webster – 1,333 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 182 state tests | 22,564 commercial tests

Claiborne – 537 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 8,534 commercial tests

Bienville – 499 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 358 state tests | 9,557 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,226 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 689 state tests | 16,803 commercial tests

Sabine – 895 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 12,418 commercial tests

Red River – 367 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 584 state tests | 3,819 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 29,791 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,026 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

