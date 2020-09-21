Louisiana reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 249 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 161,462 and total deaths to 5,207.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between September 14 and September 20, 2020.

84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 34% of these cases. 26% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 6,793 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,184,753.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 587 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, September 20, the lowest since June 20. Of those, 93 are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 153, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,673 and there are now 622 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 40 new cases reported in NWLA since Sunday, 34 were in Caddo Parish and three were in Bossier. Caddo also reported one additional death, bringing the total to-date to 348.

Natchitoches reported two new cases. Claiborne added one new case and one additional death. There were no new cases reported in any of the remaining five parishes.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,270 case(s) | 348 death(s) | 651 state tests | 144,496 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,122 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 300 state tests | 60,298 commercial tests

De Soto – 880 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,928 commercial tests

Webster – 1,177 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,144 commercial tests

Claiborne – 494 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 237 state tests | 7,648 commercial tests

Bienville – 453 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 344 state tests | 8,388 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,087 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 635 state tests | 14,475 commercial tests

Sabine – 835 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 229 state tests | 11,116 commercial tests

Red River – 355 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 549 state tests | 3,594 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 27,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 967 deaths reported.

