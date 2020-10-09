Louisiana reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths as hospitalizations rise for seventh straight day

Louisiana has reported 265 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,878.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 265 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,878.

The latest update comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions would be extended through November 6. The restrictions had been set to expire Friday if Edwards didn’t act.

Also according to the LDH:

A lower number of tests and cases were reported today than typically seen on Friday, potentially due to a decreased demand in testing ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Delta.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 1 and October 8, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 39% of these cases. 21% are individuals between 18-29.

Since Thursday, 9,872 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,447,559.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 5824 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, October 8, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 78 were on mechanical ventilators.

Gov. Edwards noted in his Tuesday briefing that the number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus statewide had risen by 49 over the previous two days. Friday marks the seventh consecutive day the number has ticked up.

“A couple of days doesn’t necessarily make a trend,” Edwards said, “but we’re keeping an eye on those hospitalization numbers because those are ground truth numbers.” Those people are in the hospital, they’ve been diagnosed with COVID, and obviously, we don’t want the number of people in the hospital with COVID to continue to increase.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 as of Thursday was reported to be 199, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,558 and there are now 668 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 49 new cases reported since Thursday, 13 were in Claiborne Parish. Caddo and Bossier repoted ten each. Bienville and Natchitoches reported five new cases each, Red River three, De Soto two, and Sabine one. Webster did not report any new cases.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,117 case(s) | 373 death(s) | 668 state tests | 161,999 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,534 case(s) | 110 death(s) | 303 state tests | 68,021 commercial tests

De Soto – 944 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,182 commercial tests

Webster – 1,351 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 181 state tests | 23,190 commercial tests

Claiborne – 560 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 246 state tests | 9,263 commercial tests

Bienville – 525 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 363 state tests | 9,948 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,255 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 701 state tests | 17,389 commercial tests

Sabine – 900 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 232 state tests | 12,610 commercial tests

Red River – 372 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 596 state tests | 3,853 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 30,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,040 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.