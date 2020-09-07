Louisiana reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 305 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 153,177 and total deaths to 4,942.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 305 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 153,177 and total deaths to 4,942.

Also according to the LDH:

The new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases in addition to geographic reassignments that may occur.

87% of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

99.7% of these newly reported cases date back to the previous week (8/31-9/6), i.e., the cases are not tied to a backlog.

8% of these newly reported cases are among children under 18yo. 27% are among 18-29yo.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 4,985 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,963,333.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week he expects a decision to be made and announced early this week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Hospitalizations

LDH data showed 787 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Sunday, September 6, which 124 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 remained relatively flat at 184, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,364 and there are now 588 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 48 new cases reported in NWLA since Sunday, 17 were in Caddo Parish and 12 were in Bossier. Caddo also one death for a total of 332. Bossier also added three more deaths since Friday, bringing the total in the parish to 97.

Webster reported seven new cases, Natchitoches six, De Soto three, and Claiborne two. Bienville and Red River reported one new case each. Sabine did not report any new cases.

As of midday Monday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,679 case(s) | 332 death(s) | 643 state tests | 131,899 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,826 case(s) | 97 death(s) | 288 state tests | 55,237 commercial tests

De Soto – 828 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,037 commercial tests

Webster – 1,081 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,896 commercial tests

Claiborne – 435 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 206 state tests | 6,843 commercial tests

Bienville – 427 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 319 state tests | 7,471 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 976 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 587 state tests | 12,908 commercial tests

Sabine – 774 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 227 state tests | 10,212 commercial tests

Red River – 338 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 498 state tests | 3,324 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 905 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.