Louisiana reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 250 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 153,433 and total deaths to 4,955.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between Tuesday’s and Monday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 1 and September 7, 2020.

99% of the cases reported to the state Tuesday were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases. 33% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 4,125 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,967,458.

In the weeks leading up to Hurricane Laura, an average of 15 to 20,000 test results were being reported to the state daily.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to discuss Tuesday afternoon whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening or move into Phase 3 coronavirus reopening restrictions. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

Edwards’ media briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Edwards has repeatedly noted that decisions on reopening are based on gating criteria set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which include rates of positivity per 100,000 population in the state, as well as the rate of new cases over a 14-day period.

The governor has also warned that schools reopening across the state along with all of the additional movement resulting from Hurricane Laura and the subsequent slowdown in testing, as well as the possibility that the Labor Day weekend could result in a spike similar to the one that followed Memorial Day are all factors in that decision.

Hospitalizations

LDH data currently shows 799 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide, with 131 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 has not been updated, but as of Saturday remained relatively flat at 184, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,385 and there are now 589 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 25 new cases reported in NWLA since Monday, eight were in Caddo Parish and ten were in Bossier. Bossier also reported one new death.

Sabine reported four new cases and De Soto added three. None of the remaining parishes reported any new cases or deaths .

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,687 case(s) | 332 death(s) | 644 state tests | 131,953 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,836 case(s) | 98 death(s) | 290 state tests | 55,386 commercial tests

De Soto – 831 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,051 commercial tests

Webster – 1,080 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 181 state tests | 17,885 commercial tests

Claiborne – 435 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 206 state tests | 6,874 commercial tests

Bienville – 427 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 319 state tests | 7,478 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 973 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 589 state tests | 12,947 commercial tests

Sabine – 778 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,257 commercial tests

Red River – 338 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 496 state tests | 3,327 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 914 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

